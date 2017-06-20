Breaking News Bar
 
Timberwolves waive oft-injured center Nikola Pekovic

Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived center Nikola Pekovic, whose troublesome right foot limited a once-promising career to 271 games with the team over seven seasons.

The move was made Tuesday, with one season remaining on the five-year, $60 million contract Pekovic signed after a breakout 2012-13 season. The 31-year-old Pekovic last appeared in a game for the Wolves on Jan. 31, 2016.

Drafted in the second round in 2008, the 6-foot-11, 307-pound native of Montenegro made his NBA debut on Oct. 27, 2010. But just 10 games in, he sprained his left foot. Pekovic went on to miss an average of 21 games over his first four seasons to injuries, mostly on his right foot. He had Achilles tendon surgery in April 2015 and played in only 12 games the following year.

