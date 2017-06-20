IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Zone Forecast Product

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Northern Indiana

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

INZ027-202100-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

INZ018-202100-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast toward daybreak. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

INZ033-202100-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

INZ022-202100-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

INZ009-202100-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

toward daybreak. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

INZ005-202100-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

toward daybreak.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

INZ015-202100-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

INZ032-202100-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

INZ025-202100-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

INZ034-202100-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

INZ016-202100-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

toward daybreak. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

INZ006-202100-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

toward daybreak.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

INZ003-202100-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

112 AM CDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east toward daybreak.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

INZ014-202100-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

INZ023-202100-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

INZ008-202100-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east toward

daybreak. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

INZ013-202100-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

112 AM CDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

INZ012-202100-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

112 AM CDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

toward daybreak.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

INZ004-202100-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

toward daybreak.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

INZ007-202100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward

daybreak. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east toward daybreak. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

INZ024-202100-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

INZ026-202100-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

INZ020-202100-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

INZ017-202100-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast toward daybreak. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

