IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Zone Forecast Product
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Northern Indiana
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast toward daybreak. Chance of measurable precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast
toward daybreak. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east
toward daybreak.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
toward daybreak. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east
toward daybreak.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
112 AM CDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east toward daybreak.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east toward
daybreak. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
112 AM CDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
112 AM CDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east
toward daybreak.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east
toward daybreak.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward
daybreak. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east toward daybreak. Chance of measurable
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southeast toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
212 AM EDT Tue Jun 20 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Clear. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
through midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers early in the morning. Mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast toward daybreak. Chance of measurable precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast toward daybreak.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
