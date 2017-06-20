IN Forecast for Thursday, June 22, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Partly sunny;85;67;ESE;8;51%;33%;8
Auburn;Partly sunny;82;62;E;5;59%;43%;7
Bloomington;Mostly sunny, nice;90;67;SW;7;54%;9%;8
Columbus;Mostly sunny;90;67;SSW;7;53%;11%;8
Eagle Creek;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;SE;6;52%;14%;8
Elkhart;Partial sunshine;81;63;NE;5;60%;66%;8
Evansville;Partly sunny, nice;93;70;S;9;45%;10%;8
Fort Wayne;Partly sunny;83;63;ENE;6;57%;26%;7
Gary;Partly sunny;80;66;SE;6;49%;69%;8
Goshen;Partly sunny;81;62;NNE;6;60%;44%;8
Huntingburg;Mostly sunny;90;68;S;8;55%;9%;8
Indianapolis;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;SSW;7;53%;13%;8
Knox;Partly sunny;81;62;E;6;57%;31%;8
Kokomo;Partly sunny;85;65;S;7;56%;17%;7
Lafayette;Partly sunny;86;67;SE;5;59%;20%;8
Muncie;Partly sunny;87;68;ESE;7;50%;31%;8
Peru;Partly sunny;85;64;S;7;58%;24%;6
Shelbyville;Partly sunny, nice;89;68;SSW;8;52%;11%;8
South Bend;Sun and some clouds;80;62;E;5;61%;64%;8
Terre Haute;Mostly sunny, nice;90;68;SSW;6;50%;7%;8
Warsaw;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;NNE;5;59%;30%;7
