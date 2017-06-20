Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 6/20/2017 7:00 AM

Chicago alderman, investors make bid for Sun-Times newspaper

  • The building housing the Chicago Sun Times is seen Monday, June 19, 2017, in Chicago. An investor group led by former Alderman Edwin Eisendrath and the Chicago Federation of Labor, an umbrella group of labor unions, submitted a bid to purchase the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday.

CHICAGO -- An investor group headed by a former Chicago alderman has submitted a bid to buy the Chicago Sun-Times.

The investors led by former Alderman Edwin Eisendrath and the Chicago Federation of Labor, an umbrella group of labor unions, submitted the bid for the Sun-Times and Reader Monday.

Terms of the offer to Wrapports LLC haven't been disclosed. Eisendrath says the investor group has raised about $15 million.

Eisendrath said the newspaper would adhere to its tradition as a voice for the working class.

Chicago-based Tronc, which owns the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Times and other major newspapers, announced May 15 it had entered into a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire Wrapports.

The U.S. Justice Department asked Wrapports to extend a deadline to allow other bids.

