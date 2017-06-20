Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/20/2017 7:28 AM

TS Bret causes heavy flooding, power outages in Trinidad

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad -- Tropical Storm Bret has unleashed heavy flooding, knocked out power and ripped off several roofs in some areas of Trinidad &Tobago as it swirls west across the southern Caribbean region.

The storm was located about 20 miles (35 kilometers) east-northeast of Venezuela's Isla Margarita late Tuesday morning. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).

All airports in Trinidad & Tobago have reopened, although public schools and many businesses remain closed.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for part of Venezuela's east coast. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Dutch Caribbean islands of Bonaire, Curacao and Aruba.

Bret is forecast to weaken and become a tropical depression on Wednesday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account