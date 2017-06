2 killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge at St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Two people are dead after a crash on a Mississippi River bridge at St. Louis.

The accident happened at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday on the Illinois side of the Eads Bridge. Police have not released the names of the victims, and have disclosed little information about the crash.

The accident forced the bridge to be closed for several hours. It reopened before morning rush hour.