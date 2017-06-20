Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/20/2017 2:39 PM

Student loan servicer fights back as states eye protections

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By MARINA VILLENEUVE
Associated Press
 
 

AUGUSTA, Maine -- A company that hopes to become the nation's single servicer of student loans under a plan backed by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is lobbying against licensing efforts in Maine and elsewhere this year.

State records reviewed by The Associated Press show Navient Corp. has spent at least $44,000 since January on lobbyists in Washington state, Maine and New York, three states where lawmakers are considering such legislation.

California, Connecticut and Washington, D.C., have laws establishing licensing and oversight rules for student local servicers. At least 10 states this year considered similar bills.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Illinois and Washington's attorneys general have sued Navient, citing unfair and deceptive practices with lending and debt collection.

Navient calls such claims false and politically motivated.

Industry groups argue a patchwork of state laws will confuse students.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account