Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/19/2017 2:00 PM

Coyotes won't offer captain Shane Doan a contract

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JOHN MARSHALL
Associated Press
 
 

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes will not offer forward Shane Doan a contract for the upcoming season, leaving the longtime captain to decide whether to retire or join another team.

The Coyotes issued a statement Monday saying the time has come for the organization to move on and focus on its young group of players.

Doan has played his entire 21-year career with the Coyotes, moving with the franchise from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun in 1996. Doan became an icon in the state for his professionalism and connection with the community.

Doan signed a one-year contract last season and was weighing whether to continue his career or retire at 40.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account