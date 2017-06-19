Breaking News Bar
 
Preds sign defenseman Joonas Lyytinen to entry-level deal

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Joonas Lyytinen (LEE'YOO-tih-nehn) to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The Predators announced the deal Monday.

The 22-year-old Lyytinen just played his fourth season with KalPa in the Finnish League where he tied for seventh with eighth goals among defensemen. He helped the team to a silver medal with seven points in 18 postseason games.

He also played for Finland in the 2015 World Junior Championship with current Predators goalie Juuse Saros. Lyytinen was the 132nd pick overall in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

