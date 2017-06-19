IN Indianapolis IN Zone Forecast

IN Indianapolis IN Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 20, 2017

714 FPUS53 KIND 200342

ZFPIND

Zone Forecast Product for Central Indiana

National Weather Service Indianapolis IN

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

INZ047-200815-

Marion-

Including the city of Indianapolis

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ046-200815-

Hendricks-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ037-200815-

Boone-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ039-200815-

Hamilton-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ040-200815-

Madison-

Including the city of Anderson

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ048-200815-

Hancock-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up

to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ056-200815-

Shelby-

Including the city of Shelbyville

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ055-200815-

Johnson-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ054-200815-

Morgan-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ028-200815-

Warren-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ029-200815-

Tippecanoe-

Including the city of Lafayette

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ021-200815-

Carroll-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ031-200815-

Howard-

Including the city of Kokomo

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ041-200815-

Delaware-

Including the city of Muncie

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ042-200815-

Randolph-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady

temperature around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ035-200815-

Fountain-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ036-200815-

Montgomery-

Including the city of Crawfordsville

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ030-200815-

Clinton-

Including the city of Frankfort

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ038-200815-

Tipton-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ043-200815-

Vermillion-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ044-200815-

Parke-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ045-200815-

Putnam-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ049-200815-

Henry-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ051-200815-

Vigo-

Including the city of Terre Haute

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ052-200815-

Clay-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ053-200815-

Owen-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ057-200815-

Rush-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ060-200815-

Sullivan-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ061-200815-

Greene-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ062-200815-

Monroe-

Including the city of Bloomington

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows around 60.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ063-200815-

Brown-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ064-200815-

Bartholomew-

Including the city of Columbus

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ065-200815-

Decatur-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

INZ067-200815-

Knox-

Including the city of Vincennes

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ068-200815-

Daviess-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ069-200815-

Martin-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ070-200815-

Lawrence-

Including the city of Bedford

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ071-200815-

Jackson-

Including the city of Seymour

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows around 60.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

INZ072-200815-

Jennings-

1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast