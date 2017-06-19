IN Indianapolis IN Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 20, 2017
_____
714 FPUS53 KIND 200342
ZFPIND
Zone Forecast Product for Central Indiana
National Weather Service Indianapolis IN
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
INZ047-200815-
Marion-
Including the city of Indianapolis
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ046-200815-
Hendricks-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ037-200815-
Boone-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ039-200815-
Hamilton-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ040-200815-
Madison-
Including the city of Anderson
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ048-200815-
Hancock-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up
to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ056-200815-
Shelby-
Including the city of Shelbyville
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ055-200815-
Johnson-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ054-200815-
Morgan-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ028-200815-
Warren-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until midday then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ029-200815-
Tippecanoe-
Including the city of Lafayette
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ021-200815-
Carroll-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until midday then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ031-200815-
Howard-
Including the city of Kokomo
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ041-200815-
Delaware-
Including the city of Muncie
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ042-200815-
Randolph-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady
temperature around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ035-200815-
Fountain-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ036-200815-
Montgomery-
Including the city of Crawfordsville
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ030-200815-
Clinton-
Including the city of Frankfort
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ038-200815-
Tipton-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ043-200815-
Vermillion-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ044-200815-
Parke-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ045-200815-
Putnam-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ049-200815-
Henry-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ051-200815-
Vigo-
Including the city of Terre Haute
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ052-200815-
Clay-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ053-200815-
Owen-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ057-200815-
Rush-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ060-200815-
Sullivan-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ061-200815-
Greene-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ062-200815-
Monroe-
Including the city of Bloomington
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows around 60.
West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ063-200815-
Brown-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ064-200815-
Bartholomew-
Including the city of Columbus
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ065-200815-
Decatur-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
INZ067-200815-
Knox-
Including the city of Vincennes
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ068-200815-
Daviess-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ069-200815-
Martin-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ070-200815-
Lawrence-
Including the city of Bedford
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ071-200815-
Jackson-
Including the city of Seymour
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows around 60.
West winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up
to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
INZ072-200815-
Jennings-
1142 PM EDT Mon Jun 19 2017
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until midday then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast