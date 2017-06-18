Stewart has 22 and 15, Storm cruise to 75-57 win over Stars

Seattle Storm's Crystal Langhorne drives the lane against the San Antonio Stars in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

San Antonio Stars' Kelsey Plum drives against the Seattle Storm in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Storm's Alysha Clark, left, tries to knock the ball away from San Antonio Stars' Kayla McBride in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

San Antonio Stars' Kelsey Plum, left, shoots in front of Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart grabs a rebound in front of San Antonio Stars' Isabelle Harrison in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Storm's Noelle Quinn, left, passes past San Antonio Stars' Monique Currie in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Breanna Stewart had 22 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and a career-best five blocked shots and the Seattle Storm beat the winless San Antonio Stars 75-57 on Sunday night to snap a three-game skid.

Crystal Langhorne added 10 points, and Sue Bird had nine assists for Seattle (6-5).

Langhorne made a short jumper, and Bird hit a 3 to spark a 12-3 run that made it 27-18 midway through the second quarter and the Storm led the rest of the way. Stewart sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a basket by San Antonio's Erika de Souza and then hit a jumper to ignite a 14-5 spurt that gave Seattle a 51-36 lead with 1:54 left in the third and the Stars trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Kayla McBride led San Antonio (0-11) with 11 points.

The Stars shot just 28.8 percent from the field and were held to their lowest scoring output of the season. They have lost 13 in a row, dating to last season.

San Antonio rookie Kelsey Plum, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA draft, returned to Seattle where she starred at the University of Washington and set NCAA records for points in a career (3,397) and season (1,080). Plum matched her season high with eight points.