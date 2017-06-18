Breaking News Bar
 
Oscar's kicks spark on-field tussle in Chinese Super League

Associated Press
GUANGZHOU, China -- Former Chelsea player Oscar sparked a bench-clearing tussle in a Chinese Super League game between Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou R&F on Sunday after twice kicking the ball into players at close range.

China's Xinhua news agency reported the Brazilian playmaker, who signed a lucrative deal to join Shanghai SIPG last December, kicked the ball into an R&F player in the last minute of the first half, then kicked the rebound into another opposing player.

Oscar was subsequently pushed to the ground by R&F's Chen Zhizhao, sparking a tussle that brought all 22 players plus substitutes and officials onto the field. One player from each team was shown a red card and the match continued after the halftime break, finishing in a 1-1 draw.

Video of the tussle spread quickly in mainstream and social media.

