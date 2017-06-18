IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 18, 2017

026 FPUS53 KIWX 180628

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Northern Indiana

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

INZ027-182100-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,

then chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers through

early morning. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ018-182100-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ033-182100-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,

then chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers through

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

INZ022-182100-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

INZ009-182100-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ005-182100-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s.

INZ015-182100-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

INZ032-182100-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Showers likely

through early afternoon, then chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ025-182100-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ034-182100-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,

then chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers through

early morning. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

INZ016-182100-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s.

INZ006-182100-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s.

INZ003-182100-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

127 AM CDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers through

early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

INZ014-182100-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ023-182100-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ008-182100-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s.

INZ013-182100-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

127 AM CDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers through

early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph through midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ012-182100-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

127 AM CDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers through

early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph through midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ004-182100-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers through

early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

INZ007-182100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s.

INZ024-182100-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ026-182100-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ020-182100-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

INZ017-182100-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast