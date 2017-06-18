IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 18, 2017
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,
then chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers through
early morning. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
INZ018-182100-
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
INZ033-182100-
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,
then chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers through
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
INZ022-182100-
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
INZ009-182100-
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
INZ005-182100-
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s.
INZ015-182100-
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
INZ032-182100-
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Showers likely
through early afternoon, then chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
INZ025-182100-
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
INZ034-182100-
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely through early afternoon,
then chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers through
early morning. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
INZ016-182100-
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s.
INZ006-182100-
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s.
INZ003-182100-
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
127 AM CDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers through
early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ014-182100-
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
INZ023-182100-
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
INZ008-182100-
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s.
INZ013-182100-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
127 AM CDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers through
early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph through midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ012-182100-
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
127 AM CDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers through
early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph through midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
INZ004-182100-
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers through
early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
INZ007-182100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s.
INZ024-182100-
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
INZ026-182100-
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
INZ020-182100-
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
through midnight, then mostly clear toward daybreak. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
INZ017-182100-
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
227 AM EDT Sun Jun 18 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
