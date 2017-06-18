IN Forecast for Tuesday, June 20, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Partly sunny;78;60;W;10;56%;40%;7
Auburn;A t-storm in spots;76;58;WSW;7;65%;55%;7
Bloomington;Partly sunny;81;59;W;8;61%;28%;8
Columbus;Some sun, less humid;81;59;W;8;60%;36%;8
Eagle Creek;Sun and some clouds;79;60;W;7;59%;39%;7
Elkhart;A t-storm in spots;75;58;WSW;9;65%;55%;7
Evansville;Partly sunny;86;61;NW;9;50%;18%;8
Fort Wayne;A t-storm in spots;77;58;WSW;8;65%;55%;7
Gary;A t-storm in spots;78;58;WNW;10;47%;55%;7
Goshen;A t-storm in spots;75;57;WSW;10;67%;55%;7
Huntingburg;Partly sunny;83;60;NW;8;64%;19%;8
Indianapolis;Partly sunny;79;60;WSW;8;59%;39%;7
Knox;A t-storm in spots;76;57;WSW;10;62%;55%;7
Kokomo;Partly sunny;79;59;WSW;11;61%;44%;7
Lafayette;Partly sunny;78;56;WNW;8;62%;43%;7
Muncie;Partly sunny;79;61;W;9;54%;38%;7
Peru;Partial sunshine;78;58;WSW;10;68%;44%;7
Shelbyville;Partly sunny;81;60;W;9;60%;34%;8
South Bend;A t-storm in spots;75;56;W;10;63%;64%;6
Terre Haute;Partly sunny;81;59;WNW;8;56%;40%;8
Warsaw;A t-storm in spots;75;56;WSW;7;66%;55%;7
