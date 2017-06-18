Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
posted: 6/18/2017 7:00 AM

IN Forecast

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IN Forecast for Tuesday, June 20, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Partly sunny;78;60;W;10;56%;40%;7

Auburn;A t-storm in spots;76;58;WSW;7;65%;55%;7

Bloomington;Partly sunny;81;59;W;8;61%;28%;8

Columbus;Some sun, less humid;81;59;W;8;60%;36%;8

Eagle Creek;Sun and some clouds;79;60;W;7;59%;39%;7

Elkhart;A t-storm in spots;75;58;WSW;9;65%;55%;7

Evansville;Partly sunny;86;61;NW;9;50%;18%;8

Fort Wayne;A t-storm in spots;77;58;WSW;8;65%;55%;7

Gary;A t-storm in spots;78;58;WNW;10;47%;55%;7

Goshen;A t-storm in spots;75;57;WSW;10;67%;55%;7

Huntingburg;Partly sunny;83;60;NW;8;64%;19%;8

Indianapolis;Partly sunny;79;60;WSW;8;59%;39%;7

Knox;A t-storm in spots;76;57;WSW;10;62%;55%;7

Kokomo;Partly sunny;79;59;WSW;11;61%;44%;7

Lafayette;Partly sunny;78;56;WNW;8;62%;43%;7

Muncie;Partly sunny;79;61;W;9;54%;38%;7

Peru;Partial sunshine;78;58;WSW;10;68%;44%;7

Shelbyville;Partly sunny;81;60;W;9;60%;34%;8

South Bend;A t-storm in spots;75;56;W;10;63%;64%;6

Terre Haute;Partly sunny;81;59;WNW;8;56%;40%;8

Warsaw;A t-storm in spots;75;56;WSW;7;66%;55%;7

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Forecast

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account