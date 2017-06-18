Animal activists, authorities seek tips in coyote deaths

BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. -- Animal activists and conservation officers are seeking information about the deaths of several coyote pups in a northwestern suburb of Chicago.

The Lake County News-Sun reports (http://trib.in/2rFfawg ) that a fisherman found a burlap bag with seven 1-pound coyote pups in Penny Pond in Barrington Hills last month. Only one of the animals, now named Peace, survived and it suffered a badly injured leg.

Conservation officer Sgt. Jed Whitchurch calls it "a heinous wildlife crime."

Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation animal rehabber Dawn Keller has teamed with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, Cook County Forest Preserve Police and the Humane Society of the United States to bring attention to the incident.

A reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible recently climbed to $8,000.

