Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 6/18/2017 7:46 AM

Animal activists, authorities seek tips in coyote deaths

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. -- Animal activists and conservation officers are seeking information about the deaths of several coyote pups in a northwestern suburb of Chicago.

The Lake County News-Sun reports (http://trib.in/2rFfawg ) that a fisherman found a burlap bag with seven 1-pound coyote pups in Penny Pond in Barrington Hills last month. Only one of the animals, now named Peace, survived and it suffered a badly injured leg.

Conservation officer Sgt. Jed Whitchurch calls it "a heinous wildlife crime."

Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation animal rehabber Dawn Keller has teamed with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, Cook County Forest Preserve Police and the Humane Society of the United States to bring attention to the incident.

A reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible recently climbed to $8,000.

___

Information from: Lake County News-Sun, http://newssun.chicagotribune.com/

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account