Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/18/2017 11:44 AM

Romania's ruling party goes to Parliament to remove premier

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Romanian Premier Sorin Grindeanu gestures during a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Romania's ruling party voted Thursday to introduce a no-confidence vote against its own government after it withdrew support for Grindeanu but he refused to resign.

    Romanian Premier Sorin Grindeanu gestures during a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Romania's ruling party voted Thursday to introduce a no-confidence vote against its own government after it withdrew support for Grindeanu but he refused to resign.
    Associated Press

 
By ALISON MUTLER
Associated Press
 
 

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Romania's ruling party submitted a no-confidence vote against its own government Sunday after it withdrew its support for the prime minister.

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu has refused to quit, sparking a political crisis.

Mihai Fifor, a Senator of the center-left Social Democratic Party read out the motion against Grindeanu, who is accused of not implementing the party's program. Parliament will vote Wednesday on whether to dismiss the government.

The motion accuses Grindeanu of "contempt for democratic rules... immaturity and political irresponsibility."

Grindeanu, in office since January, denies that he has underperformed. He claims the powerful party chairman, Liviu Dragnea, who can't be prime minister because of a conviction in 2016 for vote rigging, wants to install a party loyalist as premier.

Grindeanu called the crisis "bizarre" citing growth of 5.6 percent for the first three months of the year compared to the same period in 2016.

Ex-Prime Minister Victor Ponta, an ally of the prime minister, has called for talks with Dragnea to resolve the crisis. He has described the no-confidence vote as "an atomic war between the Social Democrats and the Social Democrats."

Ponta said the party in-fighting would only benefit President Klaus Iohannis, a political rival, who has the power to nominate a premier who is then approved by Parliament.

The Social Democrats and their political allies need 233 votes out of a total of 465 seats to remove the government. They currently have 247 seats.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account