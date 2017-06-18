Climber who died descending Alaska mountain was from Nepal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- The National Park Service in Alaska says the climber who died on Denali, North America's highest mountain, was a 28-year-old man from Nepal.

The park service said Sunday that Sanjay Pandit, of Kathmandu, was descending the mountain Friday with two teammates when he died of an unknown medical illness.

Denali's summit is at 20,310 feet (6,190-meters).

Pandit was on Denali's West Buttress route. The park service received a request for help at about 1 a.m. Friday from a party at the 17,500-foot (5,334-meter) level.

Two park service mountaineering volunteers reached the party and found the stricken climber unresponsive.

Despite emergency interventions, the climber did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead.

The park service says Pandit's body will be recovered from the 17,200-foot when cloudy and windy weather conditions improve.