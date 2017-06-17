AP source: 76ers, Celtics agree on trade for No. 1 pick

Markelle Fultz, center, speaks with reporters after his private workout with the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA basketball team's training complex Thursday, June 15, 2017, in El Segundo, Calif. The University of Washington guard could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft by the Boston Celtics, or he could be available to the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick. Associated Press

Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Celtics will get the No. 3 pick, plus an additional first-rounder in either 2018 or 2019, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the trade has not been formally approved by the league. The agreement between the Celtics and 76ers was struck not long after Fultz worked out for Philadelphia on Saturday evening.

Once the trade goes through, Philadelphia will own the NBA's No. 1 selection for the second straight season.