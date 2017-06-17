Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/17/2017 10:58 PM

AP source: 76ers, Celtics agree on trade for No. 1 pick

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Markelle Fultz, center, speaks with reporters after his private workout with the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA basketball team's training complex Thursday, June 15, 2017, in El Segundo, Calif. The University of Washington guard could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft by the Boston Celtics, or he could be available to the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick.

    Markelle Fultz, center, speaks with reporters after his private workout with the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA basketball team's training complex Thursday, June 15, 2017, in El Segundo, Calif. The University of Washington guard could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft by the Boston Celtics, or he could be available to the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick.
    Associated Press

 
By TIM REYNOLDS
Associated Press
 
 

Philadelphia and Boston have agreed in principle on a trade where the 76ers would acquire the chance to take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The Celtics will get the No. 3 pick, plus an additional first-rounder in either 2018 or 2019, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the trade has not been formally approved by the league. The agreement between the Celtics and 76ers was struck not long after Fultz worked out for Philadelphia on Saturday evening.

Once the trade goes through, Philadelphia will own the NBA's No. 1 selection for the second straight season.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account