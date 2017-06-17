Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 6/17/2017 8:59 PM

John Hunter Nemechek wins NASCAR Truck race at Gateway

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By KEN ROBERTS
Associated Press
 
 

MADISON, Ill. -- John Hunter Nemechek took the lead with four laps remaining and pulled away to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Nemechek grabbed the top spot from Matt Crafton in Turns 1 and 2 on the 156th lap and held off pole-sitter Chase Briscoe.

The 20-year-old Nemechek raced to his first victory of the season and fourth in the series, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for his father, former NASCAR driver Joe Nemechek.

Johnny Sauter was third, followed by Matt Crafton and defending race champion Christopher Bell.

Nemechek won the first of the three stages, but a slow pitstop dropped him fifth as he gave up the lead to Briscoe. Briscoe won the second stage, holding off Crafton, Nemechek, Grant Enfinger and Bell.

There was only one caution period in the race, on Lap 148 when Josh Reaume stopped on pit lane after running out of fuel.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account