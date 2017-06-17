MLS Capsules

TORONTO -- Jozy Altidore and Jordan Hamilton scored second-half goals and Toronto FC beat D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night to stretch its home unbeaten streak to nine games.

Sebastian Giovinco assisted on both goals for MLS-leading Toronto (9-2-5).

The game marked captain Michael Bradley's 100th in all competitions for Toronto. It also was the first opportunity for coach Greg Vanney to field all three designated players - Bradley, Altidore and Giovinco - since May 3 due to injuries and international duty.

And the three stars engineered the breakthrough goal in the 60th minute after Bradley broke up a D.C. United attack. He fed the ball to Giovinco, who split the defense with a perfect pass to Altidore. The U.S. international pushed the ball ahead with a fine first touch and then calmly beat Hamid from the edge of the box for his seventh of the season.

Hamilton, who had come on in the 75th minute, made it 2-0 on glancing header in the 85th off Giovinco's corner.

D.C. United dropped to 4-8-3.

FIRE 2, REVOLUTION 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Nemanja Nikolic and Luis Solignac scored and Chicago handed New England its first home loss of the season.

Nikolic scored his MLS-leading 13th goal in the 18th minute, beating an offside trap and, after having his initial shot blocked by goalie Cody Cropper, firing in the rebound. Three quick passes found Solignac in front of the goal as he finished from close range in the 61st for his fourth goal.

New England scored in the 70th when Juan Agudelo kept the ball alive with a header off a cross with Antonio Mlinar Delamea then heading in the ball for his first MLS goal.

New England (5-6-5) had five wins and two draws at home before the loss.

Chicago (9-3-4) is unbeaten in eight matches.

RAPIDS 2, TIMBERS 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Alan Gordon came on in the 80th minute and scored nine minutes later to give Colorado a comeback victory over Portland.

Gordon headed in a cross over a defender for his second straight late winner in MLS play. He ripped off his jersey and went into the crowd to celebrate, for which he was given a yellow card.

On June 3, Gordon entered late and scored in the 86th in a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew.

Colorado tied it on Dominique Badji's fourth goal of the season in the 51st minute. Kevin Doyle threaded a pass between two defenders, and Badji chipped it over charging goalkeeper Jake Gleeson.

Sebastian Blanco gave Portland (7-6-3) the lead in the 18th.

The Rapids (5-8-1) have won three straight MLS matches.

ATLANTA UNITED 3, CREW 1

ATLANTA -- Miguel Almiron scored the go-ahead goal amid a bevy of defenders in the 67th minute and expansion Atlanta beat Columbus.

The game was delayed 22 minutes because of lightning.

United (6-6-3) struck first in the 16th minute. Yamil Asad poked the ball loose pressuring the Columbus back line and fed Hector Villalba for an open shot.

Josef Martinez scored his first goal since March 18, breaking it open in the 88th minute. The forward came off the bench as the club works him back from an injury.

Columbus midfielder Federico Higuain scored in the 26th minute. The Crew (7-9-1) have dropped five of their last six, with each loss coming on the road.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, SOUNDERS 1

NEW YORK -- David Villa didn't let the rain bother him, scoring twice in New York City FC's victory over Seattle at Yankee Stadium.

The star striker from Spain scored his 50th and 51st MLS career goals in the second half.

Cristian Roldan opened the scoring for defending MLS champion Seattle (5-7-4) in the 40th minute. Villa tied it for NYCFC (8-5-3) with a penalty kick in the 52nd. And 25 minutes later, he volleyed home Jack Harrison's cross.

ORLANDO CITY 3, IMPACT 3, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jonathan Spector scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time for his first MLS goal to give Orlando City the tie with Montreal.

Orlando City (7-5-4) was without star forward Cyle Larin after he was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Perez Garcia and Carlos Rivas also scored for Orlando City. Ignacio Piatti scored twice for Montreal (4-4-6), and Blerim Dzemaili added a goal.

REAL SALT LAKE 1, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

SANDY, Utah -- Yura Movsisyan scored a late goal and Real Salt Lake beat expansion Minnesota.

Movsisyan chipped in from point-blank range in the 84th minute. Justen Glad's header of a corner kick by Joao Plata was stopped by Bobby Shuttleworth, but the goalkeeper lost control of the ball and Movsisyan poked home his fifth goal of the season.

Shuttleworth had a season-high eight saves, his most since recording nine for New England in a 0-0 draw at Portland on May 2, 2013, as Real Salt Lake outshot Minnesota 29-5.

Salt Lake (5-10-2) allowed 11 combined goals in its last two matches with goalkeeper Nick Rimando on international duty. The 38-year old returned Saturday and, despite making just one save, improved his MLS career regular-season records for shutouts (133) and saves (1,488).

Minnesota (4-9-2) has lost two in a row and four of its last five.

FC DALLAS 1, WHITECAPS 1, TIE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Cristian Techera scored on a free kick in the 74th minute to help Vancouver tie FC Dallas.

Techera curled a left-footed shot over the wall and past goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez from about 30 yards out for the Uruguayan's fourth of the season.

The Whitecaps brought on 16-year-old Alphonso Davies, who made his debut for Canada in a friendly this week, with 30 minutes to go in hopes of sparking something, and his galloping runs seemed to spark Vancouver (6-6-2) before Techera struck.

Maximiliano Urruti scored for Dallas (6-3-6) in the 52nd minute. He stole the ball from fellow Argentine Matias Laba in midfield and slotted home his eighth goal.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 0, EARTHQUAKES 0, TIE

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Tim Melia had his MLS-leading ninth shutout of the season and Sporting Kansas City played San Jose to the draw Saturday night.

Melia didn't face a shot in the first half - as San Jose was outshot 10-0 - and made three saves in the second. San Jose's David Bingham also had three saves, including a diving stop Jimmy Medranda's shot in the 70th minute, and took sole possession of second with six shutouts this season.

Sporting KC (7-4-6) had a handful of chances, including a free kick by Benny Feilhaber that bounced off the post in the opening minutes, but couldn't capitalize.

San Jose (5-6-5) is winless in its last three matches.