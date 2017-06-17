Polanco breaks out of slump, Pirates top Cubs 4-3

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova, left, tags out Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber along the first base line after fielding Schwarber's grounder during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 17, 2017. The Pirates won 4-3. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova delivers in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen, left, celebrates with Gregory Polanco (25) after hitting a solo-home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Justin Grimm in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) is greeted by Kyle Schwarber, who was on base for his two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova, in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta rounds third after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Ivan Nova in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco, right, celebrates with Josh Bell (55) after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco, center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Associated Press

PITTSBURGH -- Gregory Polanco broke out of a slump with a two-run homer, Andrew McCutchen hit his 12th home run of the season and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Saturday night.

Ivan Nova (7-4) pitched seven strong innings and Pittsburgh's bullpen made it stand up a night after collapsing late in a 9-5 loss. Felipe Rivero got the final five outs for his third save.

Jake Arrieta (6-5) hit the fifth home run of his career but struggled with his command late. He is winless in his last five starts against the Pirates. Arrieta was removed in the fifth inning following a sequence in which he uncorked two wild pitches and hit a batter.

Addison Russell hit his sixth home run of the season for the Cubs. Anthony Rizzo led off the game with a single and went 2 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, but the defending World Series champions dipped back below .500 (33-34).