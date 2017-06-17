Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 6/17/2017 7:00 AM

Handel, Ossoff call on help in final days of Georgia race

  • Republican Karen Handel campaigns at a restaurant in Johns Creek, Ga., Friday, June 16, 2017, ahead of runoff election to replace former Rep. Tom Price. Democrat Jon Ossoff is trying for an upset over Handel in the GOP-leaning 6th Congressional District that stretches across greater Atlanta's northern suburbs.

    Associated Press

  • Democrat Jon Ossoff campaigns at a restaurant in Alpharetta, Ga., Friday, June 16, 2017, ahead of a runoff election to replace former Rep. Tom Price. Ossoff is trying for an upset over Republican Karen Handel in the GOP-leaning 6th Congressional District that stretches across greater Atlanta's northern suburbs.

    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ATLANTA -- A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.

Republican Karen Handel is scheduled to campaign Saturday with the man she hopes to replace, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Price resigned Georgia's 6th Congressional District seat in February to join President Donald Trump's administration.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is campaigning Saturday with civil rights icon John Lewis, an Atlanta congressman who represents the district just south of the Georgia 6th.

Ossoff is trying for an upset that would rock Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. He led an April primary but fell shy of an outright majority.

Democrats need to flip 24 Republican-held House seats to reclaim a majority.

