updated: 6/17/2017 1:18 PM

Ships ahoy! Majestic sailing vessels converge on Boston

  • FILE - In this July 13, 2009 file photo, the barque Europa, of the Netherlands, departs after participating in Sail Boston. The Europa will join more than 50 other grand vessels from 14 countries sailing into Boston Harbor on Saturday, June 17, 2017, for another Sail Boston.

  • The Middlesex County Volunteers Fife and Drums march away following opening ceremonies for the Sail Boston tall ships event, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Boston. The colorful procession of tall ships takes place Saturday. Up to 2 million people are expected to clamber aboard the ships, which will remain moored along the city's waterfront through Wednesday.

  • Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks during opening ceremonies for the Sail Boston tall ships event, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Boston. The colorful procession of tall ships takes place Saturday. Up to 2 million people are expected to clamber aboard the ships, which will remain moored along the city's waterfront through Wednesday.

  • Participants stand for the national anthem during opening ceremonies for the Sail Boston tall ships event, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Boston. The colorful procession of tall ships takes place Saturday. Up to 2 million people are expected to clamber aboard the ships, which will remain moored along the city's waterfront through Wednesday.

  • The Middlesex County Volunteers prepare to march during ceremonies for the Sail Boston tall ships event, Friday, June 16, 2017, in Boston. The colorful procession of tall ships takes place Saturday. Up to 2 million people are expected to clamber aboard the ships, which will remain moored along the city's waterfront through Wednesday.

By CRYSTAL HILL
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- Majestic vessels from around the globe have dazzled crowds as the ships sailed through Boston's inner harbor for the first time in 17 years.

Thick fog and a little rain didn't deter thousands of spectators from gathering at the shores of East Boston, Castle Island and areas around Boston Harbor, where they eagerly awaited the colorful procession of tall ships, dubbed Sail Boston, on Saturday.

The start of the parade, initially slated for 9 a.m., was delayed a few hours due to safety concerns. Fifty-six ships from 13 nations are expected to have paraded in flotillas past the historic fort guarding Boston Harbor by the time the event ends.

Boston has hosted a number of tall ships in recent years, but hasn't seen a Grand Parade of Sail since 2000.

