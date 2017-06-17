Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/17/2017 7:29 PM

The Latest: Death toll rises to 3 in blast at Colombia mall

  • Police officers and safety personnel stand at the entrance of the Centro Andino shopping center after and explosion rocked the place, in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Authorities reported one woman was killed and 11 people injured.

  • Firefighters stand outside the Centro Andino shopping center in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 17, 2017. A explosion rocked the mall, one of the busiest in Colombia's capital, killing at least one woman and injuring 11 others according to authorities.

Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia -- The latest on deadly explosion in upscale mall in tourist district of Colombia's capital (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Colombian authorities now say three people, including a French woman, have been killed in a powerful explosion at one of the busiest shopping centers in the South American nation's capital.

Officials say nine more people have injuries from Saturday's blast at the upscale Centro Andino in the heart of Bogota's tourist district.

Mayor Enrique Penalosa is calling it a "cowardly terrorist bombing."

Witnesses have told of being evacuated from movie theaters and stores after a blast in a second-floor women's' bathroom. Ambulances and firetrucks rushed to the scene and the injured were taken to a hospital, where two later died.

