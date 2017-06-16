IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast

IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Friday, June 16, 2017

104 FPUS53 KIWX

ZFPIWX

Zone Forecast Product

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Northern Indiana

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

INZ027-162100-

Adams-

Including the cities of Decatur and Berne

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ018-162100-

Allen IN-

Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph toward daybreak.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ033-162100-

Blackford-

Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ022-162100-

Cass IN-

Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ009-162100-

De Kalb-

Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ005-162100-

Elkhart-

Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ015-162100-

Fulton IN-

Including the cities of Rochester and Akron

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ032-162100-

Grant-

Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ025-162100-

Huntington-

Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ034-162100-

Jay-

Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph toward daybreak.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ016-162100-

Kosciusko-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ006-162100-

Lagrange-

Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ003-162100-

La Porte-

Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte

127 AM CDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ014-162100-

Marshall-

Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ023-162100-

Miami-

Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ008-162100-

Noble-

Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then

becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ013-162100-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville

127 AM CDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ012-162100-

Starke-

Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake

127 AM CDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ004-162100-

St. Joseph IN-

Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,

and Walkerton

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ007-162100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Angola and Fremont

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward

daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then

becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

INZ024-162100-

Wabash-

Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ026-162100-

Wells-

Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph toward daybreak.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

INZ020-162100-

White-

Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

INZ017-162100-

Whitley-

Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley

227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017

.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

