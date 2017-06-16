IN Northern Indiana Zone Forecast for Friday, June 16, 2017
_____
104 FPUS53 KIWX 160628
ZFPIWX
Zone Forecast Product
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE Northern Indiana
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
INZ027-162100-
Adams-
Including the cities of Decatur and Berne
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ018-162100-
Allen IN-
Including the cities of Fort Wayne and New Haven
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph toward daybreak.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ033-162100-
Blackford-
Including the cities of Hartford City and Montpelier
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ022-162100-
Cass IN-
Including the cities of Logansport and Royal Center
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ009-162100-
De Kalb-
Including the cities of Auburn and Garrett
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ005-162100-
Elkhart-
Including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, and Nappanee
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ015-162100-
Fulton IN-
Including the cities of Rochester and Akron
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ032-162100-
Grant-
Including the cities of Marion, Gas City, and Upland
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ025-162100-
Huntington-
Including the cities of Huntington and Roanoke
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ034-162100-
Jay-
Including the cities of Portland and Dunkirk
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph toward daybreak.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ016-162100-
Kosciusko-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Winona Lake, Syracuse, and Mentone
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ006-162100-
Lagrange-
Including the cities of Lagrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ003-162100-
La Porte-
Including the cities of Michigan City and La Porte
127 AM CDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ014-162100-
Marshall-
Including the cities of Plymouth, Bremen, and Culver
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ023-162100-
Miami-
Including the cities of Peru, Grissom AFB, and Mexico
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ008-162100-
Noble-
Including the cities of Kendallville, Ligonier, and Albion
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then
becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ013-162100-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Winamac, Francesville, and Medaryville
127 AM CDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ012-162100-
Starke-
Including the cities of Knox, North Judson, and Bass Lake
127 AM CDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ004-162100-
St. Joseph IN-
Including the cities of South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle,
and Walkerton
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ007-162100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Angola and Fremont
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
through midnight, then chance of showers and thunderstorms toward
daybreak. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy through midnight then
becoming mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
INZ024-162100-
Wabash-
Including the cities of Wabash and North Manchester
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ026-162100-
Wells-
Including the cities of Bluffton and Ossian
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph toward daybreak.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
INZ020-162100-
White-
Including the cities of Monticello, Monon, and Brookston
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
INZ017-162100-
Whitley-
Including the cities of Columbia City, Tri-Lakes, and South Whitley
227 AM EDT Fri Jun 16 2017
.THROUGH DAYBREAK...Mostly clear. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear through midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Indiana, Zone Forecast