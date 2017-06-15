South Korea fires head coach Stielike after loss to Qatar

hello

SEOUL, South Korea -- Uli Stielike has been fired as South Korea's head coach after poor results in World Cup qualifying.

South Korea's football association made the announcement Thursday, two days after a 3-2 loss in Qatar. It was South Korea's third defeat in the last five qualification games and left hopes of progressing to a ninth successive World Cup uncertain.

Lee Yong-soo, chairman of the KFA's technical committee, says Stielike "has worked hard for the development of Korean soccer but results in qualification for the World Cup have not been what we wanted."

The KFA did not immediately announce a replacement. With two games remaining in Group A - and the top two progressing to the World Cup automatically - South Korea is in second place.