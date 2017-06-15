Breaking News Bar
 
Somali soldiers end bloody restaurant siege by extremists

  • In this image taken from video footage, a wounded man is evacuated from the scene of a blast in a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Gunmen posing as military forces were holding an unknown number of hostages inside a popular restaurant in Somalia's capital in an attack that began when a car bomb exploded at the gate, police and a witness said Wednesday night, while the extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

  • In this image taken from video footage, an ambulance is seen near the scene of an attack in a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Gunmen posing as military forces were holding an unknown number of hostages inside a popular restaurant in Somalia's capital in an attack that began when a car bomb exploded at the gate, police and a witness said Wednesday night, while the extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

By ABDI GULED
Associated Press
 
 

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- Somalia's security forces early Thursday morning ended a night-long siege by al-Shabab Islamic extremists at a popular Mogadishu restaurant.

Survivors of the attack were led by soldiers from the Pizza House restaurant building. The injured were taken by ambulances.

Soldiers surrounded the restaurant building and used guns mounted on the backs of vehicles to neutralize the militants. Troops entered the ground floor while the insurgent snipers held positions upstairs.

All five attackers were killed and after dawn the soldiers secured the building, said senior Somali police office Capt. Mohamed Hussein. The troops' efforts to take control of the Pizza House restaurant were slowed by the darkness of night, forcing them to wait until morning, said Hussein.

The roofs were blown off the Pizza House restaurant and nearby buildings from the powerful blasts.

High casualties are feared in the attack on the busy restaurant. The bodies of five girls thought to have been killed by the militants were found in the restaurant, said police. Inside the building, the body of a Syrian man who worked as a chef at restaurant lay near the rubble of a blood-spattered and bullet-marked wall.

