updated: 6/15/2017 2:28 PM

FDA approves new, cheaper rival to EpiPen allergy shot

By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved new competition for EpiPen, the emergency allergy medicine that made Mylan a poster child for pharmaceutical greed.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Adamis (ad-DEHM-iss) Pharmaceuticals Corp.'s product, which should go on sale later this year.

Symjepi (sim-JEPP'-ee) is a syringe prefilled with the hormone epinephrine, which helps stop life-threatening allergic reactions from insect stings and bites or eating foods such as nuts and eggs.

San Diego-based Adamis says its product is easier to use than Mylan's EpiPen, an autoinjector that comes with a training device. Symjepi also is smaller, so it's easier for people to carry around with them.

Adamis says it will be much cheaper than EpiPens, which cost more than $600 for a two-pack.

