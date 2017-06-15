Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/15/2017 9:59 PM

US accuses Chinese company of transferring NKorean money

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BEIJING -- U.S. authorities have accused a Chinese company of helping North Korea evade financial sanctions and asked a court to seize $1.9 million they said was improperly moved through American financial institutions.

A complaint released Thursday in Washington accused Mingzheng International Trading Ltd. of conducting transactions for North Korea's state-owned Foreign Trade Bank, the country's main foreign-exchange bank. The bank is barred from the U.S. financial system under sanctions imposed in response to the North's nuclear weapons development.

The Department of Justice said the case would represent one of the largest U.S. seizures of North Korean funds.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account