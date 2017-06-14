IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, June 14, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Anderson;Thunderstorms;71;SSW;10;86%
Auburn;Clear;70;Calm;0;82%
Bloomington;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;73%
Columbus;Intermittent clouds;70;SSW;6;89%
Eagle Creek;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;70;SSE;7;89%
Elkhart;Clear;72;NW;3;81%
Evansville;Clear;77;Calm;0;70%
Fort Wayne;Cloudy;73;SW;8;75%
Gary;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storm;72;Calm;0;78%
Goshen;Clear;72;NW;3;81%
Huntingburg;Clear;74;SSE;6;78%
Indianapolis;Thunderstorms;69;WNW;5;92%
Knox;Clear;70;SE;7;84%
Kokomo;Cloudy;74;SW;7;70%
Lafayette;Mostly clear;68;S;7;96%
Muncie;Thunderstorms;71;SSW;10;86%
Peru;Cloudy;72;SW;6;77%
Shelbyville;Showers;71;E;8;80%
South Bend;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;5;85%
Terre Haute;Clear;71;ESE;6;78%
Warsaw;Clear;73;Calm;0;83%
