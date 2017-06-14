The Latest: APNewsBreak: Gunman had filed grievance

This photo provided by Jerry Zakatchenko shows the scene at a UPS package delivery warehouse where a shooting took place Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in San Francisco, Calif. A UPS employee opened fire at one of the company's package delivery facilities in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing a few co-workers and then himself as officers closed in and workers ran frantically into the streets, police and company officials said. (Jerry Zakatchenko via AP) Associated Press

Emergency vehicles are parked and police gather outside a UPS package delivery warehouse where a shooting took place Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in San Francisco. A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in the shooting at the facility and that the shooter was an employee. Associated Press

UPS workers gather outside a UPS package delivery warehouse where a shooting took place Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in San Francisco. A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in the shooting at the facility and that the shooter was an employee. Associated Press

Bodies lie under a yellow tarp as police investigate the scene where a UPS employee opened fire at one of the company's package delivery facilities in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, killing three co-workers and then himself. (Amos Gregory via AP) Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Latest on a shooting in San Francisco (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

A union official says the gunman who shot and killed three people at a UPS warehouse in San Francisco had filed a grievance complaining that he was working excessive overtime.

Joseph Cilia, an official with a local Teamsters Union, says Jimmy Lam's grievance filed in March requested that UPS relieve him of working overtime going forward.

Still, Cilia says Lam wasn't angry, and he could not understand why he would open fire on his colleagues at a morning meeting on Wednesday.

Cilia says Lam targeted three fellow UPS drivers. Cilia says two other drivers who were wounded have been released from the hospital and will be OK.

Police say the gunman killed himself after the shooting.

___

5:30 p.m.

A San Francisco police department official has identified the gunman who opened fire at a UPS warehouse in the city as Jimmy Lam.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The official said Lam is from San Francisco, but had no immediate details on his background. The official noted the name is a common one in the San Francisco Bay Area, so finding information about the correct Jimmy Lam required significant record searches.

Police say the gunman shot and killed three people and wounded two others before taking his own life.

___

4:45 p.m.

Family members have identified one of the victims of a shooting at a San Francisco UPS warehouse as 46-year-old Mike Lefiti, a UPS driver.

Lefiti's cousin, Bob Toia, told the San Francisco Chronicle that Lefiti was devoted to his wife, family and kids.

Isaiah Miggins, a co-worker of Lefiti's at UPS, said Lefiti was a big man, but humble and always happy.

By late afternoon, friends had set up a memorial to Lefiti with flowers and balloons at a local supermarket near the UPS warehouse.

Police say a gunman opened fire at the UPS facility Wednesday morning, killing three people and wounding two others before taking his own life.

___

3:50 p.m.

San Francisco authorities say they're interviewing the families of victims and witnesses to piece together what led a gunman to open fire in a UPS warehouse.

Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin told reporters Wednesday that authorities found two victims outside and others inside, calling it a "frightful scene."

He says officers didn't fire at the gunman, but that he shot himself when they confronted him.

Chaplin says authorities won't release the names of the three who were killed and the gunman who took his own life until the medical examiner confirms their identities and families are notified.

He says police won't know more information about weapon until they test-fire it.

___

3:35 p.m.

A San Francisco woman said she was riding a bus to work when she saw a group of workers streaming out of a UPS facility where an employee opened fire.

Jessica Franklin said the workers started banging on the bus when it made a stop Wednesday. She said they ducked as they boarded and told the driver to "go, go, go." And the driver did.

Franklin says the workers were screaming and crying and others were calling family members to tell them they were safe. She described the scene as chaotic.

The bus driver then stopped to let the workers out.

Authorities and UPS officials say the shooter killed three co-workers and wounded two others. He then fatally shot himself when police approached.

___

12:30 p.m.

A UPS driver said a gunman opened fire as drivers and managers were assembling for a morning meeting in San Francisco and that he saw a co-worker get shot.

Marvin Calderon told San Francisco Bay Area news station KNTV that he heard five to six gunshots and that he recognized the gunman as a fellow employee, but he did not know him personally.

Calderon said he saw someone get shot in the head and he said he believed all the victims were drivers.

He said he ran away as fast as he could.

San Francisco Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin said four people are dead, including the gunman, who shot himself when confronted by police.

___

11:55 a.m.

Authorities say the shooter who opened fire at a San Francisco UPS warehouse was armed with an assault pistol when police found him.

San Francisco Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin told reporters that officers found wounded victims and brought them to safety Wednesday. When they found the gunman, he put the weapon to his head and shot himself.

Three people were killed as well as the shooter. Two others were wounded.

___

11:40 a.m.

Authorities say a shooting at a San Francisco UPS warehouse has killed three people as well as the shooter.

San Francisco Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin says at a news conference that two others were wounded Wednesday. He says that the shooter shot himself, and police have not determined a motive.

___

This item has been corrected to show that Toney Chaplin is San Francisco assistant police chief.

___

11:10 a.m.

A man who lives across the street from a San Francisco UPS warehouse where a gunman opened fire says he heard seven or eight shots fired quickly and saw workers running.

Raymond Deng, 30, a data scientist for a start-up company, said he looked out his apartment window Wednesday to see a group of UPS workers fleeing the building and shouting.

He says another group of about 10 workers assembled on the roof and held their hands up as police began to arrive.

Deng says he "saw police officers go up from the ramp and then storm the buildings."

___

10:45 a.m.

A witness says he heard at least five gunshots and saw UPS drivers running down the street screaming "shooter, shooter" after gunfire at a sprawling San Francisco package delivery warehouse.

Auto shop owner Robert Kim says he brought cars inside and shut the gate Wednesday. He reopened after he saw police had blocked off an area around the UPS building, which is about a block from his shop.

A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in the shooting at the facility and that the shooter was an employee. Steve Gaut says he believes the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have additional information.

No one immediately had details on the conditions of those injured.

San Francisco police are inside the UPS warehouse searching for additional victims and witnesses.

___

10:20 a.m.

A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in a shooting at a package delivery facility in San Francisco and that the shooter was an employee.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have additional information.

He said the four victims were taken to a hospital but didn't know their conditions.

___

10:05 a.m.

A San Francisco hospital has received multiple victims from a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center.

Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said Wednesday that the hospital had received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions.

San Francisco police have confirmed the shooting, but didn't release other information.

Uniformed UPS employees are being led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby.

The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

The building is located in the Potrero Hill, which is about 2 Â½ miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

___

9:55 a.m.

San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.

The shooting Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

The building is located in Potrero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.