Family of freed student adjusting to 'different reality'

Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old college student detained and imprisoned in North Korea, is carried off of an airplane at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Warmbier arrived in Ohio after being released by North Korea, where he was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts. His parents have said he has been in a coma and was medically evacuated. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Associated Press

Two people hug outside the plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, before he is transferred from a transport aircraft to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.

Associated Press

The legs of Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, are seen as medical personnel transfer him from a transport aircraft to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.

Associated Press

Otto Warmbier, center on a stretcher, a 22-year-old college student detained and imprisoned in North Korea, is loaded into an ambulance after being carried off of an airplane at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Warmbier arrived in Ohio after being released by North Korea, where he was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts. His parents have said he has been in a coma and was medically evacuated. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Associated Press

FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier, whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea, was released and returned to the United States Tuesday, June 13, 2017, as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country.

Associated Press

FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier, whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea, was released and returned to the United States Tuesday, June 13, 2017, as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country.

Associated Press

Medical personnel and visitors gather at the nose of a transport plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, before he is transferred to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.

Associated Press

A crying woman exits a transport plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, as he is transferred from his transport aircraft to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.

Associated Press

Medical personnel and visitors gather at the nose of a transport plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, before he is transferred to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.

Associated Press

Family members return to their vehicles after Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate, who was detained and imprisoned in North Korea, is loaded into an ambulance at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Warmbier whose parents say he has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea was released and returned to the United States Tuesday, as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Associated Press

Visitors and medical personnel enter a transport plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, before he is transferred to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.

Associated Press

A pair hugs and cries outside the plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, before he is transferred from a transport aircraft to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.

Associated Press

Alison Lebrun helps tie blue-and-white awareness ribbons along Springfield Pike near the family home of Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, in the Wyoming suburb of Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.

Associated Press

Alison Lebrun, center background, helps tie blue-and-white awareness ribbons along Springfield Pike near the family home of Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, in the Wyoming suburb of Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.

Associated Press

Denise Koesterman, right, and Alison Lebrun, left, tie blue-and-white awareness ribbons along Springfield Pike near the family home of Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, in the Wyoming suburb of Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.

Associated Press

Denise Koesterman ties blue-and-white awareness ribbons along Springfield Pike near the family home of Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, in the Wyoming suburb of Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Warmbier, serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, was released and medically evacuated from the reclusive country Tuesday and has been in a coma for months, his parents said.

Associated Press

Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, second from left, walks through the Koryo hotel lobby as he leaves to visit several sports venues Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Rodman's current trip is his first since Donald Trump became president. He told reporters in Beijing, as he departed for Pyongyang, that he hopes his trip will "open a door" for Trump.

Associated Press

Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, second from left, walks through the Koryo hotel lobby as he leaves to visit several sports venues on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Rodman's current trip is his first since Donald Trump became president. He told reporters in Beijing, as he departed for Pyongyang, that he hopes his trip will "open a door" for Trump.

Associated Press

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gets up from his seat on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, after testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Associated Press