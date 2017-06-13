Breaking News Bar
 
Titans sign linebacker Victor Ochi, cornerback Manny Abad

Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have signed outside linebacker Victor Ochi and cornerback Manny Abad.

To make room on the roster for Ochi and Abad, the Titans released cornerback Trevon Hartfield and defensive end Caushaud Lyons.

Ochi, who is 6-foot-1 and 242 pounds, played two games for the New York Jets last season before finishing the year on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. Ochi originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens last year as an undrafted free agent from Stony Brook, where he recorded 32 Â½ career sacks.

Abad participated in the Titans' rookie minicamp this year on a tryout basis. Abad, who is 5-11 and 184 pounds, had seven interceptions in his college career at Florida Tech.

