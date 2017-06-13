Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/13/2017 2:27 PM

Predators sign Yannick Weber to one-year contract

  • Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, and Yannick Weber (7), of Switzerland, defend the goal against Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) during the third period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

    Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, and Yannick Weber (7), of Switzerland, defend the goal against Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) during the third period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Yannick Weber to a one-year contract worth $650,000.

Webber played a career-high 73 games this season and had one goal and eight points.

The 28-year-old Weber has 23 goals and 55 assists in 347 NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks as well as Nashville. He also has 33 goals and 62 assists in 155 career AHL games with Hamilton and Utica. Weber is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

