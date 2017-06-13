Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/13/2017 10:59 PM

Vargas wins 4th straight as Royals top Giants 8-1

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press
 
 

SAN FRANCISCO -- Alcides Escobar hit a two-run double as part of a six-run sixth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Francisco Giants 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Jorge Bonifacio drove in three runs and snapped an 0-for-13 drought, Alex Gordon added two hits and two runs, while Whit Merrifield had a bases-loaded triple to help Kansas City to a win in its first appearance at AT&T Park since the 2014 World Series.

Jason Vargas (9-3) allowed one run over seven innings to outpitch Ty Blach in a battle of left-handers. Vargas gave up five hits with six strikeouts and one walk for his fourth straight win overall and second against the Giants this season.

Buster Posey had two hits and scored San Francisco's run. The Giants have lost 10 of 14.

