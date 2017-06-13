Champaign police officer investigated for shooting man

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- A Champaign police officer is under investigation for the shooting last weekend of an unarmed black man.

Authorities say Officer James Hobson is on paid leave as Illinois State Police investigates his shooting Sunday of 22-year-old Dehari Banks. Hobson describes the shooting as an accident.

The News-Gazette in Champaign reports (http://bit.ly/2sqzYMW) Hobson tried to stop Banks for an alleged traffic violation. However, Banks allegedly kept driving for several blocks before pulling into a driveway and fleeing on foot, followed by Hobson. Banks eventually stopped running and turned toward Hobson, who drew his duty weapon.

Hobson said as he stopped, his foot slipped on the ground, causing an accidental discharge of his gun.

Banks was hit in the shoulder. He was reported in good condition Tuesday at Carle Foundation Hospital.

