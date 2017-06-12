Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 6/12/2017 1:06 PM

Iowa to put "Tigerhawk" at midfield in '17

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa will have a logo displayed at midfield in Kinnick Stadium next season for the first time in nearly four decades.

The Hawkeyes announced Monday that the new field it is putting in will have the "Tigerhawk" logo, the same one that adorns Iowa's helmets, between the 45-yard lines.

Iowa has never had that logo, which it created in 1979, at midfield before. The Hawkeyes used a block "I'' from 1972-80, but they've left midfield blank ever since.

The new surface is the first move in a major renovation to the stadium set to take place over the next few years.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account