Illinois
updated: 6/12/2017 8:06 AM

Father, mother of girl found dead in Illinois due in court

  • Jason Quate appears in court Friday, June 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. Quate has been is jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of sex trafficking, a prostitution-related allegation and suspicion of child abuse. He is also under under investigation after his wife told police he killed their daughter and hid the body in an Illinois garage.

LAS VEGAS -- The mother and father of a girl found dead in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house are due to make appearances in separate Las Vegas courts.

Jason Quate is due Monday to face felony child abuse charges.

He was in court Friday on charges that he forced his wife into prostitution.

No charges have been filed in the girl's death. Police in Illinois believe she was killed in 2013, when she was 6. They're still investigating.

The mother is due for an extradition hearing Monday on an unspecified out-of-state warrant.

The Associated Press is withholding her name to avoid identifying the couple's now-teenage children and because authorities say she's considered a victim in her husband's sex trafficking and prostitution case.

She hasn't been charged with a crime in Las Vegas.

