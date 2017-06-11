Upton's slam helps Tigers avert sweep; win 8-3 over BoSox

Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis, left, speaks with Boston Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz, center, after Pomeranz gave up runs to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos throws to first for the out on Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez walks toward the dugout after striking out in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia throws to first for the out on Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton (8) celebrates with Victor Martinez (41) as Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, right, stands nearby after Upton hit a grand slam in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Boston. Associated Press

BOSTON -- Justin Upton hit a grand slam off the right-field foul pole, Nicholas Castellanos hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers averted a sweep with an 8-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.

The Tigers halted a three-game losing streak in a contest that lasted 4 hours, 6 minutes. Boston had won 13 of 19 and seven of eight in Fenway Park.

Daniel Norris (3-4) held Boston to two runs over five innings, giving up seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Drew Pomeranz (6-4) was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, snapping his career-best three-game winning streak.

Hanley Ramirez had an RBI single and Dustin Pedroia a run-scoring double for Boston.

The first six innings took just over three hours, sending a large portion of fans streaming for the exits after the final out of the sixth.

Detroit lost the first two games of the series in the late innings, but didn't have any trouble after opening a big lead midway into this one.

Leading 3-2 in the fifth, the Tigers chased Pomeranz and scored five runs - with Upton's homer off reliever Heath Hembree the big blow.

They loaded the bases on a throwing error by shortstop Xander Bogaerts, a single and walk before Upton hit his shot off the screen about halfway up the Pesky Pole. Ian Kinsler added an RBI single later in the inning.

In the first, Detroit jumped ahead 3-0 on Castellanos' shot over the Green Monster, a drive estimated at 448 feet, and Upton's RBI single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Manager John Farrell said RHP Carson Smith, recovering from Tommy John surgery last season, is scheduled to pitch off the mound against hitters again Tuesday. He looked sharp Saturday, getting mostly weak swings and grounders.

STILL A GOOD NIGHT

Bogaerts had three splendid plays despite his error, the best against Victor Martinez when he slid to his knees for a grounder in shallow center and fired to first.

HEADS UP

Tigers star Miguel Cabrera was signing autographs next to the dugout during BP when one fan tossed a ball from a few rows back to another, hoping to get his signed, too. It flew just over the head of the slugger, but he graciously signed it.

ROSTER MOVE

Detroit optioned RH reliever Arcenio Leon to Triple-A Toledo before the game and recalled LHP Chad Bell.

UP NEXT:

Tigers: Off Monday. RHP Buck Farmer (2-0, 0.00 ERA) looks to extend his season-opening, 13-inning scoreless stretch when they open a two-game interleague home series Tuesday against Arizona and RHP Zack Greinke (8-3, 3.20).

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (3-8, 4.46) hopes to snap a personal three-game losing streak Monday when Boston hosts Philadelphia. RHP Jerad Eickoff (0-7, 5.15) goes for the Phillies.