Terre Haute summer camp works to develop youngsters' skills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Eleanor Ramseier used two eggs, one white and another brown, to teach a lesson about diversity during a new summer youth camp, called Camp Navigate.

It was the first day for the new camp, which aims to strengthen the local workforce by teaching "soft skills" starting at an early age. About 80 children have enrolled, both full- and part-time.

First, Ramseier asked a group of children how the two eggs were alike. Students answered that both can be eaten, both have yolks, both can crack, and, according to one boy, "You can smash them both with a hammer."

How are they different, she asked? The main difference was the color, the children answered. Ramseier then broke open the eggs to show students that while they were different on the outside, on the inside - the eggs are the same.

She used that as a lesson to talk about diversity. "We're all the same on the inside, but on the outside we may look different," she said.

She stood next to one of the camp counselors, DeWayne Perry. "Do we look alike?" she asked. They didn't.

"Guess what? I have a heart. He has a heart" and both have feelings that can be hurt, Ramseier said.

The first week, campers are learning about different cultures and "how we should appreciate each other's differences," she said. "Employers have stated that with our workforce becoming so global, they are seeking employees that enjoy working with and collaborating with people from different cultures."

Campers also learned about North America, and in particular, the U.S., Canada and Mexico and they did an art project with the theme, "We're all different but we all can make a change."

Other activities focused on manners and communication skills. On the playground, students incorporated "please" and "thank you" into the game of freeze tag.

In the morning, Common Ground Cross Fit and Yoga worked with students on a mindfulness/relaxation exercise. "Employers desire employees that know how to communicate their emotions as well as control their emotions," according to a camp schedule handout.

Later students were to take a field trip to the Feline Cat Rescue Center in Clay City.

One of the participants, Lily Ramirez, 10, said, "I've never been to a camp like this and my mom said it would be a good influence on us ... and I really wanted to go to it." On the first day, she said she's already learned about "how to be responsible, be nice to others, and not everybody's the same but on the inside they are."

A parent, Stacy Bocard, has a 13-year-old daughter in Camp Navigate. "We're very excited about it" because of the emphasis on S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities and leadership skills, she said. One of the activities will be mock interviews with community entrepreneurs, she said.

Ramseier, camp director and co-founder of the program with her husband, Tim, said, "We're super excited that the community has wrapped their arms around this. We have close to 80 (participants)" and the camp is still accepting registrations.

Students can attend full- or part-time and pick the weeks they want to attend; it is divided into four age groups: ages 4 to 6 years; ages 7 and 8; ages 9 and 10; and 11 years and up. The program includes a field trip each week and swimming at the Vigo County School Corp. Aquatics Center twice a week. The summer camp is for children pre-K to 8th grade.

Dr. Pamela Gresham and Tim Ramseier have developed the curriculum, and the program is housed at both DeVaney Elementary and The Life Center next door.

