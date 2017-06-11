Breaking News Bar
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IN Forecast for Tuesday, June 13, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Sunshine, hot, humid;91;72;S;11;50%;30%;7

Auburn;Sunny and hot;92;71;SSW;8;53%;16%;8

Bloomington;Sunshine, hot, humid;91;72;S;8;59%;39%;8

Columbus;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;8;57%;36%;8

Eagle Creek;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;SSW;8;49%;29%;8

Elkhart;Sunny and hot;92;73;SSW;11;52%;12%;8

Evansville;Partly sunny and hot;92;73;SSW;10;54%;44%;8

Fort Wayne;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSW;9;53%;15%;8

Gary;Sunny and hot;94;73;S;11;39%;9%;8

Goshen;Sunshine and hot;92;73;SSW;12;53%;12%;8

Huntingburg;Partly sunny;90;71;SSW;9;66%;44%;7

Indianapolis;Sunshine, hot, humid;92;72;S;8;54%;31%;8

Knox;Sunny and hot;93;73;SSW;12;50%;10%;8

Kokomo;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;SSW;11;50%;25%;7

Lafayette;Plenty of sunshine;94;71;S;9;53%;24%;8

Muncie;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;13;44%;31%;7

Peru;Mostly sunny and hot;93;73;SSW;12;55%;22%;8

Shelbyville;Mostly sunny and hot;92;72;S;9;55%;36%;8

South Bend;Plenty of sunshine;93;71;S;14;48%;10%;8

Terre Haute;Sunshine, hot, humid;93;72;S;11;51%;33%;8

Warsaw;Mostly sunny and hot;91;72;SSW;9;53%;15%;8

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Indiana, Forecast

