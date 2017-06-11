IN Forecast for Tuesday, June 13, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Sunshine, hot, humid;91;72;S;11;50%;30%;7
Auburn;Sunny and hot;92;71;SSW;8;53%;16%;8
Bloomington;Sunshine, hot, humid;91;72;S;8;59%;39%;8
Columbus;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;8;57%;36%;8
Eagle Creek;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;SSW;8;49%;29%;8
Elkhart;Sunny and hot;92;73;SSW;11;52%;12%;8
Evansville;Partly sunny and hot;92;73;SSW;10;54%;44%;8
Fort Wayne;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSW;9;53%;15%;8
Gary;Sunny and hot;94;73;S;11;39%;9%;8
Goshen;Sunshine and hot;92;73;SSW;12;53%;12%;8
Huntingburg;Partly sunny;90;71;SSW;9;66%;44%;7
Indianapolis;Sunshine, hot, humid;92;72;S;8;54%;31%;8
Knox;Sunny and hot;93;73;SSW;12;50%;10%;8
Kokomo;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;SSW;11;50%;25%;7
Lafayette;Plenty of sunshine;94;71;S;9;53%;24%;8
Muncie;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;13;44%;31%;7
Peru;Mostly sunny and hot;93;73;SSW;12;55%;22%;8
Shelbyville;Mostly sunny and hot;92;72;S;9;55%;36%;8
South Bend;Plenty of sunshine;93;71;S;14;48%;10%;8
Terre Haute;Sunshine, hot, humid;93;72;S;11;51%;33%;8
Warsaw;Mostly sunny and hot;91;72;SSW;9;53%;15%;8
