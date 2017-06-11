Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 6/11/2017 7:49 AM

Illinois health officials offer tips to avoid tick bites

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Public health officials say it's time to take precautions against tick bites with the weather warming up.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says a bite from a tick can cause mild to severe illness. Some tickborne diseases include Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Ticks are commonly found on shrubs and the tips of grass.

To avoid tick bites, health experts recommend wearing light-colored protective clothing, like long-sleeved shirts and pants. They also suggested wearing insect repellent. When hiking trails, walk in the center, so grass, weeds and shrubs do not brush against you.

Experts say remove any ticks right away by grasping at them with tweezers.

