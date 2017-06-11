Dickson Mounds expert to lead earthworks survey for public

LEWISTOWN, Ill. -- The Dickson Mounds Museum will host a mound survey for visitors to the prehistoric site June 24.

The site is marked by earthworks built for a variety of reasons by residents of the Lewistown-Havana area thousands of years ago.

The mound survey will be led by Illinois State Museum interim director Michael Wiant. He will make stops at several earthworks in the area.

The survey will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will receive a field guide for the tour. They must provide their own transportation and lunch. They should meet at the museum promptly at 9 a.m.

There is no fee or registration.

The Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.