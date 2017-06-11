Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana driver dies after concrete comes through windshield

Associated Press
ALBION, Ind. -- Authorities say a northeastern Indiana man has died after a chunk of concrete fell off a trailer and crashed through the windshield of his SUV.

Noble County sheriff's deputies say 24-year-old Christopher A. Vanattenhoven of Garrett died at the scene of the crash about noon Saturday along a rural road about 25 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

Deputies say a vehicle towing a trailer was passing Vanattenhoven's SUV when the chunk of concrete fell off the trailer. The SUV veered off the roadway, struck a tree and came to rest in a field.

A woman riding in the front passenger seat of the SUV crash suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A juvenile in the back seat of the Acadia wasn't hurt.

