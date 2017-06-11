Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/11/2017 5:29 PM

That's no normal runner: Bear crosses through Colorado race

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • In this photo provided by Donald Sanborn, a bear walks across the street as runners compete in the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run near Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, June 11, 2017. Sanborn says the animal seemed to be trying to decide whether to zip across the road filled with runners when a large enough gap finally emerged for the bear to get through. (Donald Sanborn via AP)

    In this photo provided by Donald Sanborn, a bear walks across the street as runners compete in the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run near Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, June 11, 2017. Sanborn says the animal seemed to be trying to decide whether to zip across the road filled with runners when a large enough gap finally emerged for the bear to get through. (Donald Sanborn via AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this photo provided by Donald Sanborn, a bear walks across the road as runners compete in the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run near Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, June 11, 2017. Sanborn says the animal seemed to be trying to decide whether to zip across the road filled with runners when a large enough gap finally emerged for the bear to get through. (Donald Sanborn via AP)

    In this photo provided by Donald Sanborn, a bear walks across the road as runners compete in the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run near Colorado Springs, Colo., Sunday, June 11, 2017. Sanborn says the animal seemed to be trying to decide whether to zip across the road filled with runners when a large enough gap finally emerged for the bear to get through. (Donald Sanborn via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Some runners didn't expect to see a bear on their Colorado race route.

Donald Sanborn says he was about 5 miles into the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run on Sunday when the bear ambled across a roadway near Colorado Springs.

Sanborn says the animal seemed to be trying to decide whether to zip across the road filled with runners when a large enough gap finally emerged for the bear to get through.

He says he's encountered bears, elk, turkeys, bobcats and other interesting wildlife on training runs, but hasn't seen an animal like this in a race.

The competition winds through Garden of the Gods Park between Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account