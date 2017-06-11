Breaking News Bar
 
Ex-NBA player Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun charges

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair has been arrested on weapons and marijuana-related charges during a traffic stop in Brooklyn.

Police say the 32-year-old Telfair and another man were arrested early Sunday morning after police found firearms, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, a ballistic vest and marijuana inside their vehicle.

It wasn't clear if Telfair had a lawyer.

Telfair was a first-round draft pick in 2004. He started with the Portland Trail Blazers and spent time with the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and other teams before ending his career in China in 2014.

Telfair and another friend were arrested in 2007 after a traffic stop when police found a loaded handgun in the vehicle. He pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to three years of probation.

