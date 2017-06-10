Health of Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis still in question

Pittsburgh Penguins' Phil Kessel, right rear, celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with Sidney Crosby (87), Scott Wilson (23) and Olli Maatta, right, during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, right, plays the puck behind the net as Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) defends during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins' Ron Hainsey, center, celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators with Evgeni Malkin, left, and Phil Kessel, right, during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette appeals to linesman Brian Murphy, left, during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) celebrates his team's 6-0 victory over the Nashville Predators with goalie Matt Murray (30) after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

A shot by Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin gets past Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) for a goal during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 6-0. Associated Press

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne watches from the bench during the second period in Game 5 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The health of Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis is in question after he couldn't finish Game 5, and the Predators are offering no clues at all for Game 6 on Sunday night.

Ellis did not skate Saturday, though several Predators did not take the ice in an optional practice. Ellis missed most of the second and third periods in Thursday night's 6-0 loss in the Stanley Cup Final.

Roman Josi says his defensive partner obviously is a huge part of the Predators' defense. Ellis had a seven-game points streak this postseason.

The Penguins are a win away from their second straight Stanley Cup and fifth overall. They skated in Pittsburgh before flying to Nashville. Center Nick Bonino, who has missed three straight games with an injured left foot, did not practice for the Pens.

