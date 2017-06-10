Breaking News Bar
 
6/10/2017

Bucks returning to former arena for game to mark 50th season

Associated Press
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks are returning to the place they called home for 20 years to help mark their 50th anniversary season.

The Bucks are planning to play a regular season game at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena, which was known as the Mecca when the NBA team played there from 1968 to 1988.

The date and opponent have not been announced.

The Bucks compiled a 582-209 record in their 20 seasons at the 11,000-seat Mecca. In their third season in the building, the Bucks went 34-2 at home and went on to win the 1971 NBA championship.

Bucks president Peter Feigin says it will be a "unique and special occasion" for the players and fans.

