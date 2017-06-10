Animals often lose in clash with human development

hello

MUNSTER, Ind. -- Robert Jansma pulled on chest-high waders last week and set out into a heavily-wooded wetland area just south of Chesterton in search of a beaver dam.

Downed trees in the area with both ends chewed into points and water standing where it should be draining told Jansma he was close.

As owner of Illiana Wildlife Services of Valparaiso, Jansma was called out to the site by a developer seeking relief from flooding problems near his new home construction.

Jansma is one of 236 individuals licensed by the state as nuisance wildlife control operators.

The group is on the front line addressing the many problems arising as human development continues to displace animals from their natural habitats, said Linnea Petercheff, operations staff specialist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Fish & Wildlife.

The problem is greatest in urban areas where there are increasingly more homes and fewer trees, she said.

Relocated or euthanized

The state defines "nuisance animals" as raccoons, opossums, coyotes, red foxes and other animals that are encountering people more frequently, and taking up residence and causing damage to homes and other property.

State law provides permitted wildlife control operators a lot of discretion in how to address these human run-ins with wildlife.

When on-site release is not the best viable option, the laws says the animals can be released elsewhere in the same county with the consent of the landowner, or the animals can be euthanized. If euthanized, the operator is to use the "safest, quickest and most painless" method.

The DNR provides a list of approved euthanasia methods that includes use of various gases, decapitation, electrocution, bolt pistols or firearms, or a blow to the head followed by other methods that ensure death.

While Jansma intended to use a lethal method last week of punching a hole in the beaver dam and then having a trap waiting when the animal returned to carry out repairs, he said he relocated a family of beavers during another recent call near Chesterton.

The decision to relocate or euthanize the animals depends on a combination of circumstances including the type of animal, the situation and the wishes of the property owner, he said.

Bats, for instance, can be removed from a home without the need to kill the animal, Jansma said. Entrance points are sealed, a one-way door out provides their route to freedom, and they are not the type of animal likely to return to cause problems.

The effort is time consuming.

"Bats are probably the biggest money-maker," Jansma said.

Relocation is a poor option, however, when it comes to other animals, such as raccoons, he said. Their high intelligence levels and abilities to effectively use their hands results in them causing more damage than other animals.

Wild animals are also territorial, which poses problems when attempts are made to relocate them to a new site, Jansma said.

"The existing animals are not happy," he said.

Yet if a property owner insists on humane treatment of an animal, as was the earlier case involving a beavers in Chesterton, Jansma said he will comply the best he can. But he added that there are no guarantees there won't be further problems.

Rehab for orphans and the ill

There is a local alternative for injured or orphaned animals. The Moraine Ridge Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Washington Township provides care to native migratory birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians with the goal of releasing them back into the wild when possible, said Director Stephanie Kadletz.

The center took in 700 animals so far this year and has a 40 percent release rate, she said.

"There are animals that come in who are not going to make it no matter what," Kadletz said.

The center does not respond to general nuisance wildlife calls, but can offer helpful suggestions to those wanting to attempt a humane approach on their own, she said.

The DNR website also provides a list of available resources for nuisance wildlife, including ways of heading off problems before they develop, details of when a permit is needed and a list of permitted operators.

The list of permitted operators is growing and includes more traditional pest control businesses, Petercheff said.

Permit holders are required to pass a test covering topics such as regulations, best trapping methods, types of animals and related diseases, and safety precautions, Petercheff said.

Once obtaining a permit, the operators are required to seek continuing education or retest every four years, she said.

Concerns about the impact of local deer populations, which has been an ongoing issue across the Region, are addressed in other areas of state laws, Petercheff said.

No permits are necessary when it comes to addressing problems with mice, rats and insects, she said.

___

Source: The (Northwest Indiana) Times, http://bit.ly/2rxe35l

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com