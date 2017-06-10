IN Forecast for Monday, June 12, 2017
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Sunny and very warm;89;69;SSW;14;46%;10%;8
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;89;68;SSW;9;54%;10%;8
Bloomington;Sunny and hot;90;68;S;10;51%;10%;8
Columbus;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;S;10;51%;9%;8
Eagle Creek;Sunny and hot;91;69;S;10;45%;9%;8
Elkhart;Mostly sunny;90;70;S;12;53%;12%;7
Evansville;Sunny and hot;92;71;SSE;11;44%;10%;8
Fort Wayne;Sunny and very warm;89;69;SSW;11;53%;11%;8
Gary;Mostly sunny and hot;92;71;S;14;38%;8%;8
Goshen;Mostly sunny;89;70;S;13;54%;12%;8
Huntingburg;Sunny and very warm;90;69;S;10;56%;10%;8
Indianapolis;Sunny and hot;90;69;S;10;49%;9%;8
Knox;Mostly sunny and hot;90;69;S;13;50%;9%;7
Kokomo;Sunshine and hot;91;69;S;13;51%;11%;8
Lafayette;Sunny, breezy, hot;91;67;S;13;49%;10%;8
Muncie;Sunny, breezy, hot;92;71;SSW;14;40%;8%;8
Peru;Sunny and hot;90;70;S;13;55%;10%;8
Shelbyville;Sunny and hot;91;69;S;11;50%;10%;8
South Bend;Mostly sunny and hot;90;68;S;15;47%;10%;8
Terre Haute;Sunny, breezy, hot;91;68;S;14;46%;10%;8
Warsaw;Mostly sunny, warm;89;69;S;10;53%;11%;8
